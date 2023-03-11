South actress Pavithra Lakshmi recently shared her pictures on social media and instantly became the talk of the town. Her striking resemblance to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again taken the internet by storm. In the photos, Pavithra can be seen donning a regular T-shirt, which she has paired with white jeans.

Pavithra Lakshmi opted for a minimal makeup look, as she posed for her fans this time. She captioned her photos, “Live for the moments that give happiness to your soul". Social media users have now commented on the post. One user wrote, “Kerala’s Samantha". Another user added, “Looks like gorgeous Samantha". One user also commented, “I get confused every time while seeing a pic in my timeline whether it’s you or Samantha".

Be it with her fashion wardrobe or her glamorous personality, Pavithra Lakshmi never misses a chance to amaze her fans.

Pavithra often shares pictures that keep her fans hooked. Her pictures resembling Samantha often make the users spellbound. Previously, Pavithra Lakshmi dropped a picture in which she recreated a look of Samantha from the film Theri.

Pavithra rose to stardom with her role in Cook with Comali (CWC) Season 2. She is known for films like Adrishyam, Yugi, and 3 Scenes of His Love Story. She has also starred in the Malayalam film Ullasam alongside Shane Nigam. She won the Miss Madras 2015 title and also became the recipient of Queen of Madras in 2017. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming music video Oh Penne.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best known for films such as Eega, 24, Mahanati, Mersal, Dookudu, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe, and Oh! Baby. She started her acting journey with Gautam Menon’s Ye Maya Chesave and went on to act in more than 40 films. She has also acted in films like Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1, Kaththi, and U-Turn. Now, Samantha is all set to star in Gunasekhar’s directorial Shaakuntalam.

