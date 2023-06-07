Pavithra Lokesh Opens Up About Being Labelled As Greedy For Husband Naresh's Financial Success

Veteran actress Pavithra Lokesh has garnered significant media attention primarily focused on her personal life. The actress has faced substantial criticism and backlash regarding her marriage to fellow actor Naresh. Many have subjected her to online trolling, alleging that she married Naresh solely for his wealth.

Pavithra has taken a stand and addressed these accusations during a promotional event for the film “Malli Pelli." She emphasised that she could never engage in such behaviour, stating that her parents had instilled in her the values of self-sufficiency and independence. While Pavithra believed that there was no necessity to discuss this matter, she felt compelled to share her perspective on the issue.

In one of the other promotional events regarding this film, Naresh also answered this question on behalf of Pavithra.

"To this day, Pavithra doesn’t know how much wealth and property I have. I swear on the holy rudraksha mala and say that she doesn’t have any idea about my assets. She has her own properties and she never asked anything about my properties. She never asked me to give her even a rupee. She is not my weakness, she is my strength, and I am her strength," affirmed Naresh. He also said that he liked the actress not only because of her beauty but because of her integrity and character as well.