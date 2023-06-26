Pawan Kalyan And Comedian Ali To Finally Come Together Again For OG?

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is engaged in both politics and acting, balancing both brilliantly. One of his close associates in the movie industry is veteran comedian Ali, whom Pawan Kalyan mentioned in an interview. Additionally, Ali’s presence in every film has become a cherished tradition. However, circumstances led Pawan Kalyan to establish the Janasena party, while his friend Ali chose to join the YCP. Currently, Ali serves as a media consultant for AP Elections.

During the previous election, Pawan Kalyan faced criticism for questioning why Ali did not join his Janasena party. This upset some supporters, leading to a rift between them. As a result, Pawan Kalyan has not cast Ali in any of his films since then, and both of them have distanced themselves from each other. However, Ali made a special invitation for Pawan Kalyan to attend his daughter’s wedding, but Pawan did not attend, possibly due to personal reasons. Nevertheless, Ali’s daughter’s wedding became a topic of conversation, attracting public attention due to her connection with Pawan Kalyan.