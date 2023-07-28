Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro Day 1 Box Office Prediction

One of the most highly anticipated films in the Telugu film industry, Bro: The Avatar has been released in theatres today, i.e., July 28. The film stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. This also marks the first collaboration between Pawan and his nephew. There has been a lot of hype for the film, and as soon as the trailer was released, fans went crazy to see it. Bro is a remake of the Tamil fantasy drama titled Vinodhaya Sitham, which originally starred Samuthirakani and Thambhi Ramaiah.

Even though the buzz surrounding the film is less as compared to other films by Pawan Kalyan, it is still expected to do well in terms of its box office collection. According to reports, the total pre-release business of the film has already reached around Rs 97 crore, and the film needs to make around Rs 100 crore for a clean hit status.

The film’s pre-booking business has done quite well. Due to the star power of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the film has already garnered around Rs 9.80 crore through its advance booking in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reportedly, Bro: The Avatar has collected Rs 4.64 crore in Hyderabad itself from 636 shows, with occupancies of 65% in advance booking.

As per media reports, the film is expected to earn around Rs 16-20 crore gross on its first day.