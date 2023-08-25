Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro The Avatar Releases On Netflix

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej were recently seen sharing the screen space with the film Bro The Avatar. The film was directed by Samuthirakani and hit theatres on July 28. It is a remake of the Tamil fantasy drama Vinodaya Sitham starring Samuthirakani and Thambhi Ramaiah. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the film also had Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier in pivotal roles.

The film also has important roles played by Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu. Before the release of the film, there was a lot of hype among the fans, as they were excited to see the actor on screen. However, upon its release, the film failed to leave an impact on the audience and received mixed reviews.

Bro The Avatar failed to bring the audience to the theatres as the highly anticipated film got mixed reviews from the critics and the audience collected Rs 81 crore net in India. But now, the film is streaming on the streaming giant Netflix. Reportedly, the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. The production of Bro The Avatar was handled by People Media Factory in collaboration with ZEE Studios.