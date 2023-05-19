Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej-starrer BRO To Release On This OTT

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming film BRO has been making headlines since it was announced. Meanwhile, recently, the makers surprised the viewers and revealed the first look of the movie, which has garnered huge appreciation from the viewers. According to the latest reports, it seems that the OTT partner for this film has been fixed. The news is doing the rounds that Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights to BRO.

Apart from this, the makers shared the motion poster video for the film yesterday which looks beyond expectations. The clip is made with Sanskrit background music and power star Pawan Kalyan is introduced with full swag. In the video, Kalyan is wearing an all-black ensemble, standing in his signature pose, looking down and the title BRO is written at the time. The song for the motion poster video is composed by S Thaman. Take a look at the BRO motion poster video:

The clip also raised sky-high expectations for the film and fans can’t wait. One of the users commented, “The whole credit goes to Thaman S. Goosebumps." Another one said, “The music gave us goosebumps. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej Anna combo will be awesome." “Pawan Kalyan is not simply acting, he is just living in that character."

However, as per sources, Pawan Kalyan is reportedly playing the role of God. BRO is an official remake of the Tamil superhit film Vinodhaya Sitham. Samuthirakani, who also directed the original Tamil version, is also in charge of the remake in Telugu. The story is set around an arrogant man who dies and gets another chance to fix his mistakes.

Apart from them, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier are the female leads of the film, along with Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Thanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza, and Surya Srinivas in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 28.