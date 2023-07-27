Pawan Kalyan Asks Tamil Film Industry To Be 'Inclusive': 'Don't Be Restricted To Only Tamilians'

While speaking at a promotional event of his upcoming movie ‘Bro,’ Pawan requested the Tamil film industry to be “inclusive" and reconsider their decision. “Similarly, the Tamil film industry should also be inclusive. If it remains restricted to only Tamilians, its growth will be limited," Pawan said.

Pawan Kalyan has strongly reacted to the reports regarding the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) issuing fresh guidelines to Tamil film industry as per which only Tamil artists should be employed in Tamil films.

“The Telugu industry thrives because it encourages talents from other regions, like Sujith Vaassudev from Malayalam, Urvashi Rautela from the North, and Neeta Lulla whose family migrated to India from Pakistan during the Partition (all these technicians worked on Bro). A film becomes exceptional when it combines talents from various languages. Restricting it to our language and people will cause the industry to shrink. I urge the influential members of the Tamil industry to abandon such thinking and create globally renowned films like RRR," he added.

Earlier this week, there were reports indicating that the FEFSI had laid down new rules for Kollywood. FEFSI is an organisation which consists of technicians from 23 unions from various fields of the Tamil film industry. According to their new rules, only Tamil actors should be taken in Tamil films. They even stated that Tamil films should be shot only in Tamil Nadu unless it’s necessity to shoot outside the state or country. These rules came as a huge blow to many.