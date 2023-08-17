Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Slams Telugu Star's Fans For 'Abusing' Her, Says 'This Is The Price...'

Ever since actress Renu Desai divorced Telugu star Pawan Kalyan in 2012, she has often been subjected to backlash and trolling from the actor’s fans. Renu has often spoken about the harassment she is subjected to and recently, she again took to social media to call out one of her ex-husband’s fans. She said that if this trolling was the price she had to pay to speak her truth, she will accept it.

Renu took to Instagram on Thursday to share the screenshot of a comment she had received. The comment read, “Haa that is why pk kicked off you madam." Replying to it. Desai wrote, “Got your peace abusing me? If not, inka cheppandi (tell more)… my life purpose is only to listen to thitallu (scoldings) from either pro or anti people of my ex-husband…kaani (right)."

She captioned the post saying, “When I spoke about the reality of my divorce and what happened with the cheating my ex-husband’s fan’s abused me. Now, when I spoke the truth as a citizen of the country in his favour, his haters are abusing me."

“First I was accused of taking money to talk about divorce from the anti-people and now I am accused of taking money from the pro-people of my ex-husband…all I did is speak the truth in both situations and not a word more. I guess this is the price I will have to pay for falling in love and speaking the truth. if it’s my destiny, then so be it…please begin the abuse," she added.

