Pawan Kalyan Impressed By Bro Director's Telugu Skills, Vows To Learn Tamil In Return

The big release of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s film Bro is scheduled for July 28. Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma play pivotal parts in the Samuthirakani-directed movie. In Hyderabad, the pre-release ceremony of Bro took place on Tuesday evening which was attended by many fans despite heavy rains splashing the city. On the occasion, Pawan Kalyan claimed that he listened to Bro’s screenplay from Trivikram while the Corona pandemic was still there.

Director Samuthirakani should be respected for his swift acquisition of Telugu, according to Pawan, who also promised to learn Tamil in return. “We often use English words when we talk in Telugu but when Samuthirakani narrated the script, he spoke in fluent Telugu," he said. Samuthirakani usually works in the Tamil industry.

The movie business, according to Pawan Kalyan, is not owned by a single family. Even though his brother Chiranjeevi was such a big star, Pawan Kalyan recalled his early days in the movie industry and how he didn’t take anything for granted.

Pawan Kalyan said that the film industry has given him a lot of love and affection. “Sometimes it seems that such admiration and love is not real. This is not the life I wanted, but the life God gave me. I never dreamed of becoming an actor and entering politics. I can’t describe my love and admiration for you in words", he said.