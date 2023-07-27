Pawan Kalyan Makes Big Statement, Claims No Nepotism In Telugu Film Industry: 'Doors Open To All'

Nepotism in the film industry is a never-ending debate. Time and again, several actors have expressed their opinion on the same. The latest on the list is Telugu superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan. He recently claimed that there is no nepotism in the Telugu film industry and went on to say that the ‘doors are open to all’.

Pawan Kalyan mentioned that the Telugu film industry is not exclusive to any particular family. “The doors to cinema and politics are open for all," he said. Pawan Kalyan also cited his brother Chiranjeevi and argued that the Bhola Shankar actor emerged as a superstar despite having no godfathers in the industry.

Recalling how he joined cinema, Pawan Kalyan added, “I only saw Chiranjeevi, NTR, ANR, Krishna as heroes." He further revealed that it was his sister-in-law Surekha (Chiranjeevi’s wife) who compelled him to enter the film industry. “It was a mistake she made that I’m here before you all. I can’t blame her enough for it. I only had one thing in mind, to work 10 times more than Chiranjeevi and not take anything for granted," he added.

A Look At Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Star’ Family