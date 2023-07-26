Pawan Kalyan Says Surekha Konidala 'Betrayed Him', Later Clarifies What He Meant

Pawan Kalyan, popularly known as Power Star, commands a massive fan following in the Tamil film industry. While he is admired for his powerhouse performances, he has also faced criticism for repeatedly acting in remakes. However, during the pre-release event of his upcoming film Bro, held on July 25, Tuesday, Kalyan surprised viewers by expressing gratitude to his sister-in-law, Surekha Konidala, for his success as an actor.

Kalyan’s words caused a stir among the audience initially, as he mentioned feeling “betrayed" by Surekha. But, he quickly clarified his statement, revealing that Surekha was instrumental in encouraging him to pursue his passion for acting. Despite his initial desire to lead an ordinary life as a farmer, Surekha’s support and inspiration motivated him to become an actor. She also played a pivotal role in encouraging Kalyan to venture into filmmaking. Kalyan directed the film Johnny, which revolves around a martial arts coach striving to save his wife suffering from blood cancer.