Pawan Kalyan Showers Praises On Trivikram Srinivas At Bro’s Pre-release Event

The fantasy comedy-drama Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is gearing up for its release. The movie, which is directed by Samuthirakani, is the remake of his own film Vinodhaya Sitham, which was originally released in Tamil. Bro has finished all its post-production requirements. It is ready to be released widely on July 28.

Since Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are working together for the first time in their career, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the movie. The producers upped the game by holding a sizable pre-release event that was held on July 25. Pawan Kalyan was also present at the event. Earlier, it was reported that Pawan Kalyan might not attend it due to his obligations to politics. He had reportedly taken a break from his political endeavours and attended the event. Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who is a close friend of Pawan Kalyan, might not have attended the event; but he was omnipresent. Pawan Kalyan shared some interesting facts about Trivikram Srinivas in the event.

Pawan Kalyan stated that Trivikram would primarily talk about literature and science, whenever they meet. He further shared that Trivikram won the MSc Gold Medal in Nuclear Physics; despite that, because of his love for films, he came into the industry; then Trivikram gained a reputation as a talented writer and director, after putting in a lot of effort. “I am overjoyed to call Trivikram a friend. He serves as a teacher for me," said Pawan Kalyan.

Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan collaborated for the first time on screen for the film Jalsa (2008). Since then, the two have developed a strong friendship.