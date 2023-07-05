Pawan Kalyan Snapped With Wife Anna Lezhnova Amid Divorce Rumours; Photo Goes Viral

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan was spotted with his wife Anna Lezhnova on Wednesday, July 5. A picture of the two was shared on Jana Sena Party’s official Twitter account. Pawan Kalyan is the president of this political party.

In the photo, Pawan and his wife can be seen walking with a smile on their faces. The caption of the picture mentions that the two participated in the puja held at their residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Check out the picture here:

Pawan Kalyan’s photo with his wife Anna has come at a time when their divorce rumours are also making headlines. Several reports claim that the two, who have been married for 10 years now, are heading for a split. Earlier today, GreatAndhra.com claimed that Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhnova are ‘believed to be socially separated, though not legally.’