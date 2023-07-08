Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Bro: The Avatar’s First Single To Release Today

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Bro: The Avatar. There has been inconsistency in the film’s promotions. Its teaser was recently released. But the team failed to release the first single on July 3, as promised. This has led to anger among Pawan Kalyan fans, who believe that the film’s music director Thaman S is responsible for the delay. Thaman S had previously announced on Twitter that the song would be released on July 3. Finally, the makers are gearing up to launch the first song lyrical My Dear Markandeya today at 4:05 PM. Bro: The Avatar is slated to release on July 28.

Despite the film’s release being scheduled for this month, not a single song has been released yet, causing dissatisfaction among Pawan Kalyan fans. They believe that Thaman is responsible for the delay in releasing the songs. Songs play a crucial role, not only in small films but also in bigger ones. With only a three-week gap until the release date, there are no signs of promotional content from the film’s team, which is adding to the fans’ concerns.

The film also features Ketika Sharma in a pivotal role. Its shooting commenced earlier this year, and Pawan Kalyan completed his portions in a relatively short period. The film also includes important roles played by Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu.