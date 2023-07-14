Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro: The Avatar’s Runtime Finalised; Deets Inside

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are preparing for the release of their upcoming film, Bro The Avatar. While the film’s promotions have been lacking, there is positive buzz about its content. Reports suggest that the film’s runtime has been finalised. The film is reported to have a runtime of approximately 135 minutes, which is deemed suitable for its concept.

Pawan Kalyan’s character will appear throughout the movie, but he will be introduced after the first 20 minutes. Until then, the film will focus on Sai Dharam Tej’s characters’ life. Pawan Kalyan’s screen time in the film will be approximately 95 minutes, indicating that he has a significant role, rather than just an extended cameo. The main storyline will revolve around Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej’s characters, highlighting their journey and interactions.

Bro The Avatar also features Ketika Sharma in a prominent role. Its shooting began earlier this year. Pawan Kalyan completed his portions in a relatively short period. The movie also includes important roles played by Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu. The production of this film is being handled by People Media Factory in association with ZEE Studios. Bro The Avatar’s music will be composed by Thaman S.