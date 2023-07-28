Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bro To Stream On This OTT Giant After Theatrical Release

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro released in theatres today worldwide. Now, reports reveal that the streaming giant Netflix has secured the rights to this. According to reports, the movie has been sold at a high rate as Bro is expected to do good business at box office. The makers are looking forward to the movie being a hit.

Bro is expected to be available on OTT after eight weeks of release. This news is not confirmed as there has been no official announcement on this yet. With Bro hitting theatres this morning, excited fans are eagerly making plans to give it a watch on the big screens. The movie is written by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla and TG Vishwa Prasad. The music has been composed by S Thaman. It has been co-written and directed by Samuthirakani, who also acted in the original version of the movie, Vinodhaya Sitham. The cast of the movie also includes Samuthirakani, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, and Priya Prakash Varrier. Sujith Vasudev has done the cinematography for the movie.