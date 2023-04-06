Pawan Kalyan Starts Shooting For Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Know More

Pawan Kalyan fans are currently waiting for his much-anticipated film Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar. Followers have many hopes for the film, considering the hit combination of Pawan and Shankar. Ustaad Bhagath Singh has finally gone on floors after it was announced a year ago with the title Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Harish is happy with the commencing of the film’s shooting and tweeted about it with the song Ennaallo Vechina from Manchi Mitrulu. “And the Day has arrived!!!!! # Ustaad Bhagath Singh", Harish Shankar tweeted. Take a look:

Advertisement

Shankar’s colleagues from the industry and other people have wished the director for the film. Journalist Suresh Kondi tweeted, “All the best."

Media portal Aakashavaani also conveyed their best wishes to Harish.

As stated in the reports, the first schedule of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is being filmed at a specifically constructed set of police stations. Pawan and a few supporting actors are involved in the shooting for the first schedule. Apart from Pawan, Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami and others will play key roles.

The film boasts a great technical team as well led by cinematographer Ayananka Bose and production designer Anand Sai. Devi Sri Prasad will be handling the music of the film.

Advertisement

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is touted to be set on a massive canvas and narrates a sprawling story. Special emphasis will be on the action sequences which are being handled by the duo Ram-Lakshman.

Pawan Kalyan’s fans also wish to know about the plot of the film about which there has been no official disclosure till now. There were speculations that it is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Theri starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. This didn’t go well with Power Star’s fans (as Pawan Kalyan is popularly called) and they began to troll the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News