Pawan Kalyan To Shoot For OG's Bangkok Schedule In October: Reports

After receiving praise for his impressive performance in Bro: The Avatar, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his upcoming film OG. The film is among the much-awaited movies of the year. It is set to be a thrilling cinematic experience which promises to be a treat for the fans.

The film is now hitting the headlines for its intriguing shooting schedule. According to reports by Times Of India, the power star has allotted significant time for the shooting of OG. According to the sources of the media house, Pawan Kalyan will be shooting for the film from October to November. In October, the major portion of the film is scheduled to be shot and the actor will be heading to Bangkok, Thailand for the same.

The production team has reportedly undertaken meticulous research and preparation to make sure the scenes in Bangkok are accurate and authentic. For the October schedule, Pawan Kalyan has given 20 days and for November, he has given additional eight days, as per reports.

Advertisement

The specific details of the November schedule of OG have been kept under wraps. The film is directed by Sujeeth and boasts a stellar star cast. Along with Pawan Kalyan, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shreya Reddy, Arjun Das and Harish Uthaman in the crucial roles.