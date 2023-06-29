Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up Dubbing For Bro, Teaser Expected To Be Out Today

Actor Pawan Kalyan recently encountered a health setback during his Varahi Yatra in Andhra Pradesh, where he was engaged in political activities. He fell ill and had to temporarily pause his political engagements. However, even in the midst of his illness, Pawan Kalyan exhibited his unwavering commitment by dubbing for the teaser of his upcoming movie Bro.

The film, directed by Samuthirakani, features Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in prominent roles and is a multi-starrer remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. Pawan Kalyan’s determination to continue his professional responsibilities despite his health condition is truly commendable.

The highly anticipated teaser of Bro is expected to be released at 5:04 pm on Thursday, as confirmed by the film’s production unit. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, in an effort to keep fans updated, unveiled a poster that showcases their striking personas, generating significant excitement. Pawan’s vintage appearance in the poster has already captivated the interest of his fans. However, the dubbing for the teaser had to be postponed due to Pawan’s illness, causing a slight delay. Nonetheless, fans can still look forward to the teaser’s release in the near future.

Bro is set to release on July 28, and with Pawan Kalyan personally taking charge of the dubbing work, fans can anticipate the unveiling of the teaser today. In this movie, Pawan will be seen in the role of a god, while Sai Dharam Tej will be accompanied by Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash as the female leads.