Pawan Kalyan's Latest Bro Receives Censor Clearance, Runtime Revealed

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to grace the silver screen on July 28 with his highly anticipated movie Bro. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film also stars Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role. Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma will be seen as the leading ladies of the film with prominent actors like Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini Molleti, and Tanikella Bharani. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has also been roped in for a cameo appearance.

Touted to be a fantasy comedy, the film is scripted by Trivikram Srinivas. With music composed by S. Thaman, the cinematography of the film is handled by Sujith Vasudev. People Media Factory and Zee Studios have joined forces for this much-awaited project. With this collaboration, the makers promise to bring an extraordinary cinematic experience that will stay etched in the hearts of viewers.

Recently, the film Bro cleared the censor formalities and has been awarded a U certificate by the CBFC. In addition, the film boasts a precise runtime of 134 minutes, making it a perfect 2 hours and 14 minutes of entertainment. Not so long ago, the trailer of the film was unveiled.

The much-anticipated trailer of BRO was initially scheduled for release on 29 June. But due to an unforeseen technical issue, the makers were unable to unveil it as planned. Now, the trailer has garnered over 31 million views on YouTube.