Pawan Kalyan’s Son Akira Nandan To Make His Tollywood Debut?

Director Raghavendra Rao is known for his works, predominantly in Telugu cinema. He has given many blockbuster movies. Raghavendra Rao recently shared an interesting photo on social media. In the picture, he can be seen posing with his grandson Karthikeya and Pawan Kalyan’s son, Akira Nandan, in Norway. They both have joined a film school in the US. The post went viral and immediately grabbed the attention of social media users, fueling the speculations that Akira is all set to make his Tollywood debut. Akira Nandan’s mother Renu Desai has now addressed these speculations.

Renu Desai, the ex-wife of Pawan Kalyan, has firmly put an end to the speculations of Akira making his debut in Tollywood anytime soon. On her Instagram, she shared a story in which she penned, “Guys As Of Now, Akira is not interested in acting or being a hero." She further added, “Future I can’t predict the future. So please stop speculating every single time I post something on my Instagram. It is my promise to you that if he decides to get into acting I will be the first person to post it on my Instagram."

Advertisement

Akira Nandan is the son of Pawan Kalyan and his second wife Renu Desai, who is a former model-turned-actor. Akira is one of the most-loved star kids in Tollywood. His father’s loyal fanbase has been showering him with immense love and also expects him to become an actor just like Pawan Kalyan. This often led to speculations around his Tollywood debut.