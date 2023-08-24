Payal Rajput Exudes Panache In White Top And Denim Shorts On London's Tower Bridge

Payal Rajput, who captured the attention of Telugu viewers through the film RX100, continues to display her charm on social media. In addition to her commendable acting skills, Payal is recognised as a fashion inspiration. Lately, she has captured everyone’s attention by sharing a series of captivating photos from her London trip.

Payal Rajput sported a sleeveless white top with denim shorts and white sneakers on Tower Bridge. She left her hair open which added a carefree travel vibe. She captioned the post, “Keep calm and cross the Tower Bridge."

With a strong presence on social media, she frequently treats her followers to glimpses of her stunning photoshoots. Whether she’s elegantly dressed in Western attire or sporting a traditional saree, Payal effortlessly shines in both styles. Her bold pictures evoke diverse reactions from fans, who leave comments expressing admiration, proposing love and using affectionate terms like stunning, pretty, gorgeous and beautiful, often accompanied by heart symbols and emojis.

Payal and her better half Saurabh collaborated on a music album recently, which received a positive reception. The couple, currently in a relationship, are relishing their time together.

On the work front, Payal has been offered a role in a biographical film titled Mangalavaram. Reuniting with director Ajay Bhupathi after their previous film RX 100, the actress revealed the first look of their upcoming movie in April. The glimpse features Payal Rajput in a captivating role.