PCS Officer Jyoti Maurya Grabs Attention Again As Bhojpuri Songs On Her Go Viral

Jyoti Maurya, the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has recently made headlines and attracted everyone’s attention. The Social media platforms are flooded with Jyoti Maurya-related posts and memes. The PCS officer came under fire after her husband Alok Maurya alleged she was unfaithful after joining the PCS. Alok alleged that his wife had an extramarital relationship.

He even claimed that Jyoti took advantage of his assistance as she studied for her PCS exam. Alok alleged that his wife betrayed him once she was promoted to an officer rank.

Amid this, there are several Bhojpuri songs, composed on the SDM. One of which is Bewafa SDM Jyoti Maurya, which is going viral on social media, mocking the SDM’s infidelity and the behavior shift after acquiring positions of power. This song is sung by Bhojpuri singer Mohit Balua. He has also written the song, which was composed by Sunil Raj.

There are other songs named SDM Jyoti Maurya Alok Maurya Chalisa, SDM, Bhool Gayilu, which is sung by Hrithik Pandey, Raja SDM Bana Da Dhokha Na Deham. These songs sung by different artists have garnered millions of views so far. The lyrics are trending on the internet. Meanwhile, Jyoti Maurya said that “things between me and Alok Maurya are not good" in a telephone interview. I’ve already filed a divorce, and I’m handling the issue in accordance with the law. She said.