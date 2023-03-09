Bollywood actress Vidya Balan made her Bollywood debut with the film Parineeta, which was released in 2005. She has since acted in many films such as The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and Tumhari Sulu, among others. Now, in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, Vidya Balan said that people were constantly trying to put her in a box and put labels on it. “I think there was a lot of pressure to be a certain kind of heroine, which I am not. I am still discovering who I am, but I did not fit into the mould. People were constantly trying to put me in a box and put labels on it," she said.

In the interview, the 44-year-old actress added that she has acted in many films with different storylines and whenever her films are released, the expectations among the fans are high. “The reason for the expectation is to act in different roles apart from commercial films. But I am still not clear about what kind of films I want to act in. They chose my favourite stories and put a stamp on me and placed them in the image circle," she added.

She also added that after the release of her debut film Parineeta, someone told her that now people needed to see her as a girl. “Oh what a great break in Parineeta, but you came in as a woman, now people need to see you as a girl.’ I was a woman; I was 26 then," Balan remarked.

Commenting on the roles of heroines in films these days and the stories that are made, Vidya Balan further said that there was a time when films were made only for the protagonists. She added that there also came a phase when people saw films that gave prominence to heroines. According to Balan, the era of watching movies with heroes and heroines is over. “Fans will watch the film only if it has a good core," she said.

Vidya Balan was last seen in the 2022 film Sherni. She has many upcoming projects in her kitty including Neeyat and an untitled film which is currently on the floors.

