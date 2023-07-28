‘People Hesitate To Work With Me Because Of My Past’: Monica Bedi

Actress Monica Bedi, who is known for her appearances in films during the 1990s, is seeking a comeback on screen. She is actively searching for promising opportunities. She has showcased her acting talents not only in Hindi, but also in Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali films. Monica Bedi’s life has been marred by controversy, which subsequently impacted her career. Monica’s association with gangster Abu Salem for an extended period and her involvement in numerous Bollywood films during that time, contributed to the challenges her career faced afterwards. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Monika openly acknowledged that her past has led to filmmakers being hesitant about collaborating with her. She disclosed that she had previously faced legal consequences, including time in jail, due to the falsification of documents. Monika expressed how the associated stigma with her name has proven to be an obstacle in finding both a suitable residence and a life partner.

When questioned about her past, Monica said: “I don’t care about anything anymore. All good things have happened to me now, I don’t know how it happened, maybe God had something to do with it, but I don’t care anymore." She further stated that she no longer attaches any importance to it. She emphasises her present state of mind, where such matters no longer concern her. Monica Bedi expressed that, in the past, she would become deeply distressed as people would make various comments about her. She used to constantly ponder whether she needed to explain herself, but that’s no longer a concern for her. Now, her focus is on beginning afresh, and she genuinely doesn’t care about judgments.