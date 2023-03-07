Pete Davidson, GF Chase Sui Wonders Get Involved in Car Crash After 'High Speed' Driving: Report

Comedian Pete Davidson was reportedly involved in a car crash accident that took place in Beverly Hills on Saturday Night. According to a report by TMZ, the SNL fame was with his ladylove Chase Sui Wonders at the time. If the report is to be believed, then the accident took place around 11 pm and it was Pete Davidson who was behind the wheels of the Mercedes. He was seemingly speeding up through the Flats neigbourhood in the vicinity when the comedian lost control of the vehicle.

The car reportedly dashed into a fire hydrant before slamming into the side of a house across the lawn leaving skid marks on the grass. The police were called to the scene, who apparently confirmed that Pete did not enter the property, but his car did strike causing damages. The report claims no one was harmed during the accident and the possibility of drug and alcohol being involved doesn’t look plausible. However, the investigation is still underway, and official details of the crash remain unclear yet.

Advertisement

TMZ suggests that no arrests were made on spot. Meanwhile, neither Pete Davidson nor Chase Sui Wonders have issued any official statement on the matter. The lovebirds previously hit the headlines for their steamy Hawaii outing. The former SNL star and the actress were involved in cozy yet passionate PDA moments, from sharing morning coffee together to locking lips. According to a report by Daily Mail, they stayed at the Hotel Hanalei Bay in Kauai and also attended the Daytona 500.

The rumours of their dating were sparked back in December when Chase Sui Wonders was spotted at Pete Davidson’s New York City apartment. Just a month later, the paps caught them walking close in Brooklyn and they also held hands during their reported date near Universal Studios. It is important to note, that the new couple has not directly addressed their relationship in the media or has gone Instagram-official yet.

Advertisement

Prior to Wonders, Pete Davidson was briefly linked with Emily Ratajkowski. He also dated SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian for a period of nine months before parting ways. Reports claim it was their busy work schedule that led the two to call it quits for each other. Besides this, Davidson’s entanglement with the pop star Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale were also highly publicized in the past.

Read all the Latest Movies News here