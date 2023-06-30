'Phobia, Not A Disease': Lavanya Tripathi Clears The Air On Her Health

Lavanya Tripathi, the latest addition to the prominent Konidela family, has been in the headlines lately. Some reports have surfaced suggesting that she is facing a specific illness. However, the actress clarified that she is in good health and dismissed these unfounded reports.

Many individuals have phobias, which can include fears of heights, crowds, certain colours, and more. In 2021, Lavanya Tripathi shared during an Instagram session that she experiences Trypophobia, which is an aversion or repulsion towards objects with repetitive patterns or clusters of small holes, such as honeycombs or certain seeding flowers.

It’s worth noting that Trypophobia is not considered a disease or health condition, but rather a specific phobia. Social media often contains images that can trigger this phobia, and it is common for many people to have varying degrees of sensitivity towards such patterns.

In response to an article on an unknown website claiming that Lavanya Tripathi is suffering from a peculiar disease, the actress expressed her disappointment by quoting the article on Twitter and replied, “I have a disease? Well, as far as I know, I am very healthy. And what should I do with you guys for spreading the wrong information?" Lavanya’s reply indicates her frustration with the spread of misinformation and clears the air that she is in good health, contradicting the baseless claims made in the article.

Following the festivities surrounding her engagement, Lavanya Tripathi shared some pictures from her vacation in Italy on her Instagram. In a recent post, she can be seen wearing a white dress paired with an off-white long coat. The picture captures her holding a gelato while enjoying a breathtaking lakeside view.