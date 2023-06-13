Phulala Sugandha Maticha Fame Samruddhi Kelkar's Stunning Photoshoot Has Fans' Approval

Samruddhi Kelkar became a household name after her portrayal of IPS Officer Kriti in the popular Marathi television programme Phulala Sugandha Maticha. Recently, the actress posted a monochromatic picture of herself striking an Indian classical dance pose. Reportedly, Samruddhi is a great dancer and is also trained in Kathak.

Samruddhi Kelkar posted the picture on her Instagram handle with a black heart emoji in the caption. She gave credit to photographer Sudeep Chavhan for the magnificent portrait. The latest photoshoot was done on a beach, and the frame suggests that it was during sunset. Her passion for dance goes a long way.

No sooner did she upload the picture than her fans showered her with praise and much love? A fan wrote, “Silhouette of beauty," while another regarded her as the “world’s best girl." Many dropped heart emojis, and some also appreciated the photographer.

Samruddhi Kelkar is currently seen on the dance reality show Me Honar Superstar Jallosh Juniors Cha as a host. This marks her first experience as a host, and she expressed her excitement about the opportunity.

She shared, “I always had a fondness for hosting, but I hadn’t received any opportunities until now. This chance came with ‘Me Honar Superstar Jallosh Juniors Cha.’ I am thrilled to take on this new responsibility." The show is specifically designed for junior contestants aged between 4 and 14 years, and Samruddhi is eager to manage and connect with this young and talented group of participants.

Samruddhi Kelkar’s passion for dance is well-known, and being part of a dance reality show holds great significance for her.