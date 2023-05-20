Pichaikkaran 2 And Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Open To Mixed Reviews

Two popular Tamil films, Pichaikkaran 2 and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, were released in theatres on May 19. These two projects were highly anticipated in Tamil cinema and have received a mixed response from the audience.

Pichaikkaran 2

Pichaikkaran 2 is a sequel to Vijay Antony’s superhit film, Pichaikkaran. It also marks his directorial debut as well. Apart from direction and acting, he has also done music and editing for the project. Earlier, the first part of the film was directed by Sasi. It starred Vijay Antony in the lead and became a huge hit at the box office. Vijay has taken inspiration from Sasi to build the film, however, it is reported that Pichaikkaran 2 does not have any connection to the sequel other than Vijay Antony in the lead role. It has a fresh and exciting plot. Apart from Vijay, the film also has a strong supporting cast that includes Kavya Thapar, Dato Radha Ravi, Y Gee Mahendran, Mansoor Ali Khan, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay, Dev Gill, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The Vijay Antony directorial debut opened to mixed reviews from critics.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir

Advertisement

Another Tamil film that hit theatres was Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. The much-awaited movie is directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth and stars Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash in the lead roles. Earlier, the film was planned to release in December 2022 but it got postponed and released on May 19. It has also received a mixed response from critics. However, the performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Megha Akash were praised. The project also has an ensemble cast of Magizh Thirumeni, Vivek, Ragu Aditya, Mathura, Kaniha, Riythvika, Mohan Raja, Karu Palaniappan, Chinni Jayanth, Vidya Pradeep, and Imman Annachi in supporting roles. Nivas K Prasanna has composed the music for the film. Vetrivel Mahendran has done the cinematography, and the editing is handled by John Abraham.

Apart from these films, Fast X was also released in theatres. It stars various Hollywood stars, including Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Rita Moreno, etc. It is the tenth main instalment in the Fast & Furious franchise.