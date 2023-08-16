Picture Of Rajinikanth Meditating At Uttarakhand’s Mahavatar Babaji Cave Viral

Rajinikanth recently gave a major hit with his film Jailer. Since its release on August 10, the movie has enthralled audiences and has successfully ruled the theatres. Jailer has crossed the mark of Rs 400 crore on the sixth day of the movie’s release worldwide. It has become the fifth movie to enter the Rs 400 crore trademark in Tamil cinema this year. Jailer also stars Tamnnaaha Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar in prominent roles.

Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas just before the movie’s release. He is currently enjoying his time in peace in the mountains. Rajinikanth’s Himalayan sojourn and spiritual retreat started on August 9. After that, he recently visited the Mahavatar Babaji Cave, which is situated in Uttarakhand. Several photos from his visit to the cave are doing rounds on social media. Rajinikanth had to complete a trek amid a jungle for two hours in order to reach his destination. In one of his photos, Rajinikanth can be seen in a tranquil meditation pose, alongside other monks.

Rajinikanth also visited the Badrinath temple and explored its serene surroundings. The committee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple has offered a warm welcome to him, as he entered the temple premises. According to a spokesperson, “Rajinikanth offered prayers and received a garland of tulsi leaves and prasad from the priests. He participated in the Swarna Aarti and met the temple’s chief priest, Ishwari Prasad Namnoodiri."