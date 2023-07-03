Pictures From Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Bro Leaked, Fans Speculate Foreign Location

Telugu film industry has several films, including those featuring popular stars, in the offing. Only a handful of these films manage to capture attention and generate high expectations from the beginning.

One notable example is Bro, a highly anticipated project that brings together Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The buzz surrounding this film is steadily growing, as it promises to be a thrilling collaboration. The film is receiving the attention it deserves.

Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani is directing the movie. The shooting of this film commenced in February last year. With consecutive schedules, the talkie portions were completed at an impressive pace. However, there has been speculation regarding the need to shoot a song sequence featuring Sai Dharam Tej. Recently, intriguing stills from the film were leaked, generating diverse opinions among the audience.

It has been reported that the shooting of a song sequence for Bro is taking place in a foreign location. The reason for this disclosure is the emergence of the photos featuring Sai Dharam Tej and actress Ketika Sharma at the shooting location.