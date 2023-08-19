Pink Supports Britney Spears Amidst Divorce From Sam Asghari By Changing Lyrics Of Her Song

American singer-songwriter Pink extended her support to singer and teen pop idol Britney Spears, following Britney’s divorce from her husband Sam Asghari. During one of her Summer Carnival Tours stop held at Comerica Park in Detroit, Pink was heard altering the lyrics of her famous 2001 track Don’t Let Me Get Me, which name-dropped Britney. In her recent rendition of the song, Pink added the words, “sweet Britney Spears" instead of “damn Britney Spears" earning cheers from the crowd. A short video of the same from the Carnival tour is currently circulating across social media platforms, with users lauding the singer’s kind gesture toward Britney.

The show in Detroit was held on Wednesday, August 16, when Pink impressed the audience with her changed lyrical. From what could be made out from the video, Pink can be heard singing the verse, “Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears. She’s so pretty. That just ain’t me." As soon as she sang the adapted version of the melodious verse, the crowd erupted into cheers while a few went ‘aww.’ The original line was “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears."

The video soon arrested the attention of Pink admires and social media users who marked their presence in the comments. One individual expressed their desire for a possible collab as they wrote, “Pink is always so supportive of Britney Spears. I hope one day they can collab." “One of the many reasons I have and will forever love Pink. She is a gem," quipped another. “Women are supposed to support each other. Britney couldn’t ask for better support. Thank you Pink," noted a third user.