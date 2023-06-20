Plea To Ban Udhayanidhi Stalin-starrer Maamannan's Release Filed In Madras HC

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin’s upcoming film Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj has landed itself into a legal controversy after a petition was filed in the Madras High Court to ban the release of the film. The petitioner, Rama Saravanan, demanded Rs 25 crore from Udhayanidhi as compensation as per reports by DT Next. Saravanan is a film producer and moved the high court seeking a ban on the release of Maamannan. According to the petition, Saravanan earlier began a film titled Angel which is headlined by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The film also features Anandhi, Payal Rajput and actor Yogi Babu in significant roles. The shoot of the film began in 2018 and reportedly 80 per cent of the film has been completed. And now, Saravanan has alleged that Udhayanidhi is not providing his dates as per the contract to complete the remaining 20 per cent. The petitioner also added that the actor had agreed to complete the shoot of Angel before taking up any other project but apparently, he has breached the contract. The film is directed by KS Adhiyaman where Udhayanidhi is portraying the role of a journalist.

The petitioner also mentioned that if Maamannan gets released before his film, he would lose business and money. He also demanded Rs 25 crore from the actor as compensation for his loss. The Madras High Court is likely to list the hearing of the petition soon.