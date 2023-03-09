With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Karnataka to inaugurate the Mysuru-Bengaluru motorway on March 12, the Mandya district police have declared traffic diversions for commuters. Mandya Deputy Commissioner H N Gopalakrishna said that all vehicles will be subject to diversion between 6 am and 6 pm. The following list describes the transportation detour:

The Mysuru-Bannur-Kirugavalu-Halaguru-Kanakapura-Bengaluru route is the one to use if you travel from Mysuru to Bengaluru via Mandya.

The route connecting Mysuru, Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, and Bellur cross with Tumakuru has been directed for use by vehicles travelling from Mysuru to Tumakuru via Mandya.

Advertisement

A route has been designated as Tumakuru-Bellur cross-Nagamangala-Pandavapura-Srirangapatna-Mysuru for vehicles travelling from Tumakuru to Mysuru via Mandya.

The route that runs through Bengaluru, Channapatna, Halaguru, Malavalli, Kirugavalu, Halaguru, and Bannur leads to Mysuru and should be used by travellers to reach Mysuru.

The Bengaluru-Halaguru-Malavalli-Kollegala-MM hills route can be used by vehicles travelling from Bengaluru to MM hills via Maddur.

The 117 km highway was constructed over two phases for a total of Rs 8,066 crore. At least 52 kilometres of the overall length are greenfields, with five bypasses to ease traffic congestion. The Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) has been adopted by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and Dilip Buildcon Ltd. is the project’s provider.

The motorway is expected to cut the travel time between the two cities to just 90 minutes, as well as serve as a catalyst for business development and industrial growth in the area.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is a 10-lane project, according to Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari, with four lanes — two on either side — planned for villages and towns connected to the highway and six lanes connecting the cities directly. Five bypasses between Bengaluru and Mysuru have already been opened by the authorities: the 7-km Srirangapatna bypass, the 10-km Mandya bypass, the 7-km portion that avoids Bidadi, the 22-km section that avoids Ramanagaram and Channapatna, and the 7-km section that avoids Maddur.

Advertisement

Farmers and residents of nearby villages blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru motorway for more than two hours on February 20 to demand an underpass near Hanakere in Karnataka’s Mandya district. Protesters parked bullock carts on the highway and threatened to continue the protest indefinitely if the underpass construction was not started immediately.

Read all the Latest Movies News here