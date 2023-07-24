‘Politics Is Social Service’: Vishal Shares At His Film Mark Antony's Event

Actor Vishal’s journey in the Tamil film industry has been truly remarkable. He has delivered blockbuster hits such as Action and Laththi. He has earned a devoted fan following over the years. Despite this, his recent films may not have lived up to fans’ expectations, leaving them eagerly anticipating for his next project titled Mark Antony to be a good one. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, known for his work in movies like Trisha Illana Nayanthara and Abarabavan Adangathavan Asaradhavan, the film holds high hopes for both the actor and his enthusiastic fans. Mark Antony’s teaser received good response.

Recently, the film’s team held a special meet with the students of Chengalpattu Government Medical College. The event saw the participation of actors Vishal, SJ Suryah, and DR Rajendran, along with Adhik Ravichandran. At the gathering, Vishal graciously took questions from the enthusiastic students, shedding light on various aspects of his life and career.

One of the questions raised included a student asking Vishal about his potential interest in entering politics, particularly if the renowned figure of Tamil cinema Thalapathy Vijay were to establish a political party. In response, the actor candidly and insightfully expressed his views. Vishal replied, “It is in the hands of God. Whatever God decides, I will act accordingly and anything can happen. Politics is social service. It is not business". He mentioned that even if he helps others by giving 50 rupees, he is a politician. Elaborating on his perspective, Vishal expressed reinforcing the idea that politics, at its core, is present all around.