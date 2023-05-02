Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram Film Mints Rs 200 Cr In Just 4 Days

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram Film Mints Rs 200 Cr In Just 4 Days

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection: Mani Ratnam's magnum opus enters Rs 200 crores club in just four days.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 14:19 IST

Chennai, India

Ponniyin Selvan 2 released on Friday, April 28.
Ponniyin Selvan 2 released on Friday, April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 has an impressive extended opening weekend collection. The film has benefitted from the May 1 holiday in numerous parts of the country, pushing the film’s collection past double century. Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, R. Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj, among others, released on April 28.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Ponniyin Selvan has collected Rs 200 crore worldwide in just four days. “‘PS2’ AMASSES MASSIVE NUMBERS… #ManiRatnam’s #PonniyinSelvan2 [#PS2] continues to cast a spell at the #BO… Rewriting record books! #PS2RunningSuccessfully."

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala added that while Ponniyin Selvan 2 recorded a good opening, it couldn’t beat Ponniyin Selvan 1 to become the highest-grossing Kollywood movie at the TN box office.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a continuation of PS1. The two-part film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years now and finally got a chance to release it last year.

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram’s performances are being praised in Ponniyin Selvan 2. News18’s review of the film reads, “Aishwarya reminds us that she flourishes as an actress under the guidance of Ratnam. She conveys her inner turmoil, her heartbreak, and her wounds so effortlessly. You could tell that the camera surrendered to her. She is brilliantly supported by Vikram. Their first scene together is nothing but them locking eyes and exchanging a few lines but Vikram emotes the emotion of hurt admirably. One of the best scenes in the film is their confrontation scene."

first published: May 02, 2023, 14:19 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 14:19 IST
