Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collections: Mani Ratnam's Film Earns Rs 200 Crore In 4 Days

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan movie series is soaring to great heights at the box office. Starring an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and Shobita Dhulipala, the movie has opened to wide appreciation from fans and critics alike. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name, the two-part movie series is a dramatized version of Chola Prince Arulmozhivarman’s life and his quest to become one of the greatest South Indian rulers. The gripping storyline of the Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece has enticed audiences to flock to theatres in large numbers.

It has only been four days since the movie’s release on April 28 but it has already amassed a striking collection of Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The estimation was announced officially on the Twitter page of PS-2’s production house Lyca Productions. “Breaking barriers and conquering the globe! PS -2 soars high and crosses over 200 crores worldwide," wrote the production house alongside a confirmation video. Take a look at it here:

Ponniyin Selvan 2’s first-weekend collection:

The movie witnessed a blockbuster opening by minting over Rs 50 crore within just two days of its premiere domestically. According to trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the opening day collection of PS-2 is recorded to be Rs 21.37 crore in Tamil Nadu, India. It went on to become the second-highest movie opener in the state after Thunivu.

The movie continued its victory run on the second day by amassing Rs 115 crore at the worldwide box office.

Another estimation by analyst Ramesh Bala claimed the movie successfully crossed the Rs 150 crore bracket by the end of its first weekend.

The successful collection is predicted to steadily increase by the second and the third weekend. The first movie of the franchise showcased an uprising in the capital of Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan. He commissions his friend Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan to investigate the problem which begins a chain reaction of conspiracies to be plotted against the reigning king. In the latest movie, the story shows how Arulmozhivarman rises to emerge as Rajaraja I, the greatest ruler of the Chola empire.

