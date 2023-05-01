Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Day 2: Mani Ratnam Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In 2 Days

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office worldwide. In just two days, the film surpassed Rs 100 crore across the globe. Apart from the domestic box office, the film is also doing amazing at the international ticket counter. The sequel earned Rs 38 crore on its opening day. The first part of the film, which was released in September last year recorded similar numbers.

According to a report on Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 34.35 crore so far in Tamil Nadu. It has earned RS 7.80 crore in Karnataka and Rs 5.85 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with Rs 5.10 crore in Kerala while the rest of the collection from states came to Rs 6.40 crore. The overseas earning is estimated to be around Rs 51 crore.

The film has 63.25 per cent Tamil occupancy in theatres and almost 20 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, which reflects in its impressive total gross. While the film is seeing success commercially, the film has also gained much love from the audience and the critics.

Getting a 3.5 star, this is what News18 had to say, “The two-part series could have been explored as a grand web series of sorts, something similar to Game of Thrones, or even as a three-part film series, allowing the characters to be fleshed out fully and letting people pick their favourites. Overall, when Ponniyin Selvan was announced, it appeared like a great door-opener for those who weren’t aware of the five-part novel. However, the two-part series concludes as a great cinematic experience that fell short on storytelling."

The two-part film Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Mani Ratnam wanted to make a film on the popular book for years and finally got a chance to release it last year. It has a stellar star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in pivotal roles.

