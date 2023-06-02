Ponniyin Selvan 2 Finally Available On Amazon Prime Video For All The Customers

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 is now available on OTT. The film was released on Prime Video last Friday (May 26). However, to watch the film, you had to spend Rs 399. But now, the film is available to all Prime Video customers as of this Friday (June 2), the platform announced in an Instagram post.

Although this film earned well at the box office, it could not match the success of the first instalment. Mani Ratnam and Subhaskaran co-produced the period drama. Despite having a huge cast, Ponniyin Selvan 2 did not earn as much as predicted. The makers recently stated that PS-2 has surpassed the 300 crore mark. The team also unveiled a poster revealing that PS 2 has become the top-grossing picture in Tamil this year.

The epic historical fantasy is directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Madras Talkies in collaboration with Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions. The adventure drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s outstanding novel. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban.

PS-II is a visual extravaganza that follows up from the suspenseful climax of the previous film, which is also presently accessible for subscribers to stream on the site. The film begins with a captivating preamble that explores the relationship between Aaditha Karikalan (Vikram) and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), as well as the ongoing power struggle of succession for the Chola dynasty and focuses on Arulmozhi Varman’s (Jayam Ravi) transformation into Rajaraja I, the revered king of the Chola dynasty.

PS-II is an outstanding conclusion to the two-part epic opus, mesmerisingly uncovering the mystery of Arulmozhi’s disappearance, which set the tone for a fascinating drama.