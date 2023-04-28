Ponniyin Selvan 2: Know Break-Even Target And Business Details Of Mani Ratnam Film

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is one of the most eagerly anticipated sequels of the year. It is Mani Ratnam’s star-studded, magnificently shot account of the Cholas. The film is all prepared to unleash its magic on the silver screens on April 28 and will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released on September 30, 2022, and received a thumping response from the audience. The film went on to become the highest-grosser in the Tamil cinema.

PS2, which has a star-studded cast with a fantastic crew and is assembled on a big budget, requires roughly Rs 335 crore to reach the break-even point. If the film receives a good response and has a favourable word of mouth, then it might even earn Rs 100 crore within its opening weekend. However, there has been a lack of buzz about the film due to which, the makers have decided to release it in their own production in most major areas, rather than relying on traditional distributors.

Advertisement

The estimated valued business for the film is Rs 170 crore worldwide, with the majority of the revenue expected to come from Tamil Nadu, where it is valued at Rs 80 crore. However, with the current low buzz, the film needs to get a strong response to reach its break-even target.

The film has a star cast of Chiyan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Parathiban, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakashraj, Lal, R Sarathkumar, Jayachitra, Rahman and Balaji Sakthivel in key roles.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has music and background scores composed by the music maestro, AR Rahman. The film would mark yet another collaboration between Mani Ratnam and him. National award winners have been roped in for the film to work on its key departments. Sreekar Prasad worked as the film’s editor, Ravi Varman worked on the camera and Thota Tharani worked as the head of the Production Design. Subaskaran Allirajah and Mani Ratnam have produced the film under the banners of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here