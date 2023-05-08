Ponniyin Selvan 2: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Earns Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, which hit the theatres on April 28, has been running successfully at the box office. The film has managed to earn over Rs 300 crore worldwide in just 10 days, as per the makers. The announcement of the gross collections was shared by the makers on Twitter on Monday evening. “#PS2 continues conquering the box office worldwide with a 300 crore+ collection!" it read. This multi-starrer film features Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Trisha Krishnan in the major roles. PS-2 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The two-part movie series shows a dramatized version of the life of Chola Prince Arulmozhivarman and his rise to become one of the greatest rulers in south India.

Mani Ratnam’s epic retelling of the story of the Chola dynasty comes to a conclusion with the second installment. It shows Jayam Ravi portraying the protagonist, Arunmozhi Varman (later known as Raja Raja I), and Vikram as his elder brother Aditha Karikalan. Karthi stars as Aditha’s confidant and envoy Vanthiyathevan, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivers powerful performances as Nandini, Aditha’s cross-star lover, as well as mystery woman, Oomai Rani.

Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala play the roles of Chola princess Kundavai, boatwoman Poonguzhali, and Arunmozhi’s love interest Vanathi, respectively.

The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast that also includes accomplished actors such as Prakash Raj and R Sarath Kumar. AR Rahman provides the music for the film.

At the beginning of this month, PS-2 crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally.

While team PS-2 appreciate the success of the film, they are worried about the health of singer Rakshita Suresh, who met with a “major" car accident on Sunday morning in Malaysia. The south singer, who has composed music for the film, shared her harrowing experience in an Instagram post. She wrote: “Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed in front of me during those 10 seconds of impact. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would’ve been worse. Still shaking from whatever happened, but I’m so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive (sic)."

The first part of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus was released last year.

