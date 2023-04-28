Ponniyin Selvan 2 First Review Says Vikram-Aishwarya Rai's Film Is Bigger & Better Than Baahubali 2

The much talked about sequel of 2022 Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 is out and it seems to be competing with its predecessor in terms of reception from the audience. The release of PS-2 has really amped up the fans and those who happened to catch the first screenings of the film are singing praises on social media. Some even called it bigger than SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2.

One of the netizens took to his Twitter handle to write, “Watched #PS2 🔥 This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans#PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 👍🏼 Box office in DANGER 🚨#PonniyinSelvan2." Another one tweeted, “PonniyinSelvan2 one word Review : WINNER. A Brilliant Sequel from #Maniratnam. #ChiyaanVikram Steal the show 👏🏻 faceoff scene 🔥👌🏻 Good perf from the entire cast. Music, Cinematography & Art works at its Top Notch 👌🏻. Overall a Neat Period Drama. #PS2 #Karthi #Jayamravi #Trisha."

Take a look at some of the first Twitter reviews of the film.

Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) and boasts star-studded cast members such as Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. Additionally, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi also feature in the film. AR Rahman, Sreekar Prasad, and Ravi Varman are among the technical crew working on the movie as the composer, editor, and cinematographer, respectively. The next part of the movie has finally hit the theatres on April 28.

On the other hand, Ponniyin Selvan broke several box office records upon it’s release. The film managed to amass Rs 500 crore gross and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the 15th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Additionally, it also bagged six nominations at the 16th Asian Film Awards, including Best Film.

