Ponniyin Selvan 2 Singer Rakshita Suresh Meets With Car Accident, Says 'My Life Flashed...'

Singer Rakshita Suresh met with a “major" car accident on Sunday morning in Malaysia. She shared an update about her health and the accident in an Instagram post. The south singer, who lent her voice to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, shared her harrowing experience and expressed gratitude for being “lucky to be alive." In her statement, she recalled the moment of the accident when her car collided with a road divider and how her “entire life flashed before her eyes." The singer credits the airbags in her car for saving her life. “Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed in front of me during those 10 seconds of impact," she wrote.

Rakshita Suresh added: “Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would’ve been worse. Still shaking from whatever happened, but I’m so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive (sic)."

Her friends and fans expressed relief in the comments section. One user wrote, “Thank god take care. Please wear seat belt." Another user shared their emotion, saying “My heart just skipped a beat. Thank God. Take care."

Another one related to the experience and offered words of encouragement for a speedy recovery, “I could relate to it, as I too experienced something like this and survived with minimal injuries, a few years back. You will get well soon and be back to full form in no time. Strength and calmness to your heart and mind."

Singers, Sireesha Bhagavatula and Jonita Gandhi, also shared their wishes. Jonita commented, “Oh my goodness! Take care thangachiii." Meanwhile, Sireesha expressed her relief by writing, “OMG. Please take care. Thank God."

Rakshita Suresh has made a name for herself in the Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu film industries. She was the winner of Rhythm Tadheem and Little Star Singer in 2009, as well as the first runner-up in Super Singer 6. She has also collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman for multiple projects, including Kirunage.

