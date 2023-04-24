Trends :Aishwarya RaiSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam PandeyDiljit Dosanjh
PS2 Star Karthi Pushes Man Trying To Take Selfie Aside To Protect Senior Female Fan, Watch

Ponniyin Selvan 2 star Karthi was seen protecting a woman taking a picture with him after a man jumped into the frame and forcefully tried to take a selfie.

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 19:09 IST

Karthi is busy with the promotions of Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Tamil star Karthi, who is currently on a promotional spree for Ponniyin Selvan, was seen protecting an elderly woman trying to take a picture from a mob of fans. On Sunday night, a video of Karthi from Hyderabad was shared by a paparazzo in which he was seen greeting a female fan and obliging to take a photo with her. However, a rude fan jumped in and tried to take a selfie when it seemed like he could have hurt the female fan.

Karthi quickly jumped into action and protected the woman by pushing away the man. His team then swiftly moved the man aside, letting the woman and Karthi pose properly. Karthi left the spot soon. Watch the video below:

Karthi plays the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, Prince of Vaanar clan, in Ponniyin Selvan. The actor was seen in the first part of the film and impressed everyone with his performance. He is set to return as the character in Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Recently, as part of the promotional activity for the film, the actor was seen flirting with Trisha, who played Kundavai in the movie on Twitter last month. Karthi tweeted mentioning Trisha “Ilayapraty… hi". When there was no reply for a long time, he again tweeted “No answer". Trisha eventually replied, “What monkey prince?"

Karthi wrote, “Can I get to meet you?" Replying to this, Trisha said: “Hmmm…thinking and sending a message". Karthi added a witty reply, “Having crossed the sea and fulfilled your order, you have sent me only to Lord Shiva..?" Answering this sarcastically, Trisha retweeted, “What else does Vandiyathevar want? Are you going to ask for the returned item?" Karthi tweeted, “O Goddess, my life is yours. Ask me to prepare a song as a vibe when I come to Padayarai…" Replying to this, Trisha said, “Wait until 6 pm when the song is ready." The exchange led to the release of the song Aga Naga.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Parthiban, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kishore, Nizhalgal Ravi, Prakash Raj, Riaz Khan and Vikram Prabhu in the pivotal roles.

first published: April 24, 2023, 19:00 IST
