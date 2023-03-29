The trailer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been released. It was launched at a mega event in Chennai on Wednesday which was also attended by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan among others. The period drama stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi in key roles.

The trailer has left netizens super excited. Soon after it was shared online, several social media users reacted to it and called Mani Ratnam’s movie ‘the biggest film of all times’. “Just can’t wait to witness the Golden Era in theatre," one of the fans wrote. Another user commented, “Only a word to say ‘GOOSEBUMPS'". Watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer here:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai looked gorgeous in a heavily embroidered pink suit during the trailer launch event. Speaking to the media, she thanked all for showering love on the first part of the film and hoped that the audience will love PS 2 as well. Writer Jeyamohan also said, “The second film makes Ponniyin Selvan a bigger thing than the first one. Ponniyin Selvan ran in a theatre in Stockholm for 45 days straight. Cholas history is taken to the world."

The film’s lead actor Vikram was reportedly unwell and arrived at the event a little late. However, as soon as he made a grand entry, the crowd cheered, ‘Vikram Vikram’. AR Rahman also attended the mega event.

It was just yesterday that Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and shared a new poster from the film. In the poster, Aishwarya was seen in the middle with a sword laying on the ground. “Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne!" she had written.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in September 2022. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The magnum opus collected a whopping Rs 500 crores at the box office worldwide. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will hit theatres on April 28 this year. Just like the first part, the film’s sequel will also be released in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

