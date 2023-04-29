Ponniyin Selvan 2's Aishwarya Rai and Vikram Make Hand Heart in New Photo, Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 has finally been released in theatres. The film was one of the most anticipated ones, especially after the first part which received positive reviews. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from promotion days. However, one picture caught our attention in which she is posing with Vikram. Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to it.

In the picture, Aishwarya is seen wearing a black colour Anarkali suit with embroidered dupatta. She and Vikram, who is wearing a formal outfit, are seen making a hand heart. The actress has captioned it with emojis. It is worth noting that the actors play star-crossed lovers in Ponniyin Selvan. While fans showered the post with love, Abhishek Bachchan also liked the picture.

Take a look at the picture here:

To note, Vikram shares a good bond with Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. In an interview with NDTV, the actor said, “She (Aishwarya) is someone who takes her job very seriously. I share a very very special friendship with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and Aishwarya. And, of course, Mr Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan) … it’s a nice relationship I have with them. It’s been about work, but otherwise whenever we get time, we chill."

Aishwarya and Vikram’s performances are being praised in Ponniyin Selvan 2. News18’s review of the film reads, “Aishwarya reminds us that she flourishes as an actress under the guidance of Ratnam. She conveys her inner turmoil, her heartbreak, and her wounds so effortlessly. You could tell that the camera surrendered to her. She is brilliantly supported by Vikram. Their first scene together is nothing but them locking eyes and exchanging a few lines but Vikram emotes the emotion of hurt admirably. One of the best scenes in the film is their confrontation scene."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 also stars Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Karthi, Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film’s narration. The film was released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. This historical epic is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s widely acclaimed novel Ponniyin Selvan.

