Ponniyin Selvan II: Aishwarya Lekshmi Was 'Scared' to Play Poonghuzali, Says 'Mani Sir Told Me, This Role Is Sexy'

In a career spanning six years, actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has already proved her mettle with some nuanced performances. She marked her debut with the Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017) co-starring Nivin Pauly and ever since, there has been no looking back for her. In 2022, she grabbed attention from all across the country for her stunning portrayal of Poonguzhali in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s historical action adventure film, Ponniyin Selvan I (2022). Despite limited screen time, she impressed the critics and the audience alike with her performance as a fisherwoman in love with Arunmozhi Varman, the prince of the Chola Empire.

As she gears up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan II, News18 exclusively catches up with Aishwarya, who reveals that she was ‘scared’ to play Poonguzhali after she made it through the auditions. “I didn’t think I could pull off Poonguzhali. The one thing Mani sir told me to give me confidence was, ‘Don’t worry, you can pull it off. And this character is sexy,’" she recalls.

Advertisement

For the 31-year-old, Poonguzhali was a trailblazer as she epitomised feminism when it was unheard of. “At a time when you wouldn’t expect a woman to do a job that requires so much physical strength, she was somebody who transported people by rowing a boat from one part of the town to another over a one-night journey across the ocean. That requires a lot of physical and mental strength as you don’t know what can happen in the ocean," she elaborates.

Aishwarya further states that it was Poonguzhali’s ‘fearlessness’ that spoke to her. “She’s a boatwoman from the fishing community but she’s in love with the king even though she isn’t supposed to desire what she can’t get. She’s not expecting anything from him. Her love is pure," she adds.

Ponniyin Selvan I marked her first collaboration with the O Kadhal Kanmani (2015) and Alaipayuthey (2000) filmmaker. Talking about the memorable experience she had being directed by him, Aishwarya remarks, “The actor in me didn’t know of a time before [working with] Mani sir. I unlearned everything. I’ve very, very little in the film. But that didn’t concern me. It was about the experience of working with Mani sir and seeing him work."

Collaborating with him brought her discipline and helped her fall in love with acting more than ever. “We usually preach and not practice but with him, I saw how he approaches cinema, how he tells a story and how emotions are conveyed in every single frame. I think I’ve become a better person and a better actor after working with him. I’m much more disciplined now. My passion toward my craft is manifold. When I think of doing my next films, I don’t think as a selfish actor," says the Varathan (2019) actor.

Advertisement

Over the years, she has been hailed for her choices and has received immense appreciation for headlining women-centric narratives like Ammu, Archana 31 Not Out and Kumari (all released in 2022). While she agrees that good roles written for female actors are far and few, she considers herself fortunate to have headlined a bunch of such stories. “I’ve always been lucky to have received good roles. My second film in Malayalam (Mayaanadhi; 2017) was a love story and it gave me a very well-written, author-backed, female centric role. So, I can’t complain. But I know that it’s a rarity to get roles like this," she points out.

Advertisement

The super success of Ponniyin Selvan I gave rise to a plethora of conversations and threads on social media. Fan theories, needless to say, continue pouring in. Quiz her about it and Aishwarya beams, “Fans have come up with too many theories. Poonguzhali is celebrated by all the readers of Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan. Every time we go for tours in different cities while promoting the movie, I get such kind words from people! I find that very encouraging. They love the character but they have also transferred that love to me."

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan II is presented by Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions. Jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, it has its music composed by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release on April 28 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Ponniyin Selvan II also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Advertisement

​

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here