Pooja Bedi Birthday: Lesser-known Facts, Top Movies, and Songs of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY POOJA BEDI: Pooja Bedi is a Bollywood actress, television host, and media personality who has been in the limelight for many years. Her life has been full of entertaining anecdotes, whether it is about her acting debut or her personal life. Daughter of actor Kabir Bedi, Pooja is known for her performances in films like Vishkanya, Lootere and Aatank Hi Aatank. As she turns 53, here are some lesser-known facts about the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress.

Happy Birthday Pooja Bedi: 5 Facts

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Vishkanya in 1991, which was directed by Jag Mundhra. However, it was her role in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar in 1992 that made her a household name. After converting to Islam and marrying Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala, Pooja Bedi changed her name to Noorjahan. She is the mother to two children, Alaya F and Omar. Unfortunately, Pooja Bedi’s marriage to Farhan ended in divorce in 2003. She is also known for her work as a television host. She has hosted several shows including Just Pooja on the Zoom TV network and Not Just Page 3 on Star World. Pooja Bedi’s controversial advertisement for Kamasutra condoms was banned on Doordarshan. The advertisement featured Marc Robinson alongside Pooja. Pooja Bedi and her daughter Alaya F had a YouTube show/channel together.

Happy Birthday Pooja Bedi: Movies

Vishkanya (1991)This film marked Pooja Bedi’s debut as a lead actress, although it did not perform well at the box office. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)Pooja Bedi had a supporting role in this coming-of-age sports drama, which is considered a classic today. Lootere (1993)Pooja Bedi appeared in a special song sequence in this action film starring Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla. Aatank Hi Aatank (1995)Pooja Bedi had a small role in this crime drama featuring Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla. Choodalani Vundi (1998)Pooja Bedi made her debut in Telugu cinema with this film, in which she played a supporting role.

Happy Birthday Pooja Bedi: Songs

Tere Dar Par Sanam from the movie Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993) - This song features Pooja Bedi and Rahul Roy. Pehla Nasha from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) - The romantic song features Aamir Khan, Pooja Bedi and Ayesha Jhulka. Rabba Yeh Dhadkan Kaisi Hai from the movie Vishkanya (1991) – The film stars Pooja Bedi in the lead role, along with Sudesh Berry, and the song was a moderate success upon its release. Jaaneman Samjho Ishare is another popular song from the 1991 Bollywood film Vishkanya. The song is a lively and upbeat number. It features Pooja Bedi and Sudesh Berry in a playful dance sequence. Jaan E Jaan from the movie Vishkanya (1991) - It is a romantic song that features Pooja Bedi in the lead role.

We wish Pooja Bedi a very happy birthday!