Pooja Bhatt: If People Found Mahesh Bhatt's Behaviour In Bigg Boss Inappropriate Then... | Exclusive

On the eve of Independence Day, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT concluded with popular Youtuber and wild card contestant Elvish Yadav being declared the winner. The reality show, which was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, was initially planned to have a run of six weeks on JioCinema, but due to a good response from the audience, it got an extension of two weeks.

During the grand finale, actor-director Pooja Bhatt became the first of the five finalists to be evicted from the house. News18 caught exclusively with the actor who said that the first thing that she would want to do is to go home and meet her cats, “I share my house with four cats who are my Zen masters and I would like to spend some silent time with them (smiles). I stay alone but I was sharing the Bigg Boss house with many people so I want to enjoy my own space for a few days. I want to visit my farmhouse and meet and celebrate with the villagers. I’d also like to give a big party to my staff who left their house to take care of my home so that I could participate in the show."

The show format is such that a group of contestants are locked up in a house without any contact with the outside world. However, on multiple occasions, Bhat was spotted with a mobile phone being spotted in the show has raised eyebrows. In fact, in one of the episodes, she even admitted to having a phone with her. Ask her about possessing a phone, and she vehemently denied it, “There is no chance anyone can have a mobile phone inside the Bigg Boss house. There are more than 200 cameras prying on you, there is no way you can hide anything. I have just come outside and still haven’t switched on my phone. One thing that I got inside the house was a detox from social media. I realised we don’t need it in our daily life."

Earlier this month, Pooja Bhatt’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, entered the show and met all the contestants. However, Mahesh Bhatt’s exchange with Manisha Rani left many on the internet “uncomfortable". A section of viewers also criticised the veteran director after videos of his interaction went viral on social media.