Pooja Bhatt On Battling Alcoholism: Didn't Hide It, Told People I’m A Recovering Alcoholic

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 premiered on June 17 with an exciting lineup of contestants including Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui. Salman Khan made his digital debut as the host. On Day 2, the contestants bonded with each other and shared personal anecdotes. Pooja Bhatt openly discussed her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44.

During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt revealed her journey of overcoming alcohol addiction. She candidly admitted to having a drinking problem and how she took the brave step of acknowledging it and quitting.

Pooja said, “Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I’m a recovering alcoholic."